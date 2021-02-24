Trending:
Lamar 67, Incarnate Word 45

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 9:50 pm
LAMAR (5-17)

Sullivan 4-11 0-0 8, Muoka 3-6 0-0 6, Buster 2-5 0-0 5, Harrison 8-11 2-2 18, Jefferson 4-9 3-3 12, Kopp 4-5 2-2 14, Sohail 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-49 7-7 67.

INCARNATE WORD (8-10)

Bracamonte 2-6 0-0 6, Ezedinma 1-6 0-0 2, Balentine 3-8 2-2 9, Swaby 1-6 3-4 6, Willis 6-11 0-0 15, Larsson 3-8 0-0 6, Lutz 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 0-1 1-2 1, Reber 0-0 0-0 0, Akhile 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 6-8 45.

Halftime_Lamar 38-21. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 6-10 (Kopp 4-5, Buster 1-2, Jefferson 1-2, Harrison 0-1), Incarnate Word 7-17 (Willis 3-4, Bracamonte 2-6, Balentine 1-1, Swaby 1-3, Ezedinma 0-1, Larsson 0-1, Morgan 0-1). Rebounds_Lamar 28 (Muoka 10), Incarnate Word 18 (Swaby 5). Assists_Lamar 14 (Jefferson 4), Incarnate Word 10 (Balentine 5). Total Fouls_Lamar 11, Incarnate Word 12. A_176 (2,000).

