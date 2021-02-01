Trending:
Late goal lifts Betis closer to the top in Spanish league

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 5:10 pm
MADRID (AP) — Borja Iglesias scored a 79th-minute winner for Real Betis to beat Osasuna 1-0 and move closer to European qualification spots in the Spanish league on Monday.

Betis’ sixth win in seven matches lifted the club to seventh place. Manuel Pellegrini’s team is unbeaten in eight consecutive matches in all competitions.

Iglesias shot from inside the area after a nice through ball by Cristian Tello. It was Iglesias’ third goal in the last two matches.

Osasuna had a few good chances but was denied by Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles.

The result left Osasuna in 17th place, just outside the relegation zone.

Atlético Madrid has a 10-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

