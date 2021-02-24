Trending:
Late penalty helps Nimes win and move out of relegation zone

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 3:19 pm
PARIS (AP) — Striker Renaud Ripart scored a late penalty as Nimes beat Lorient 1-0 in the French league on Wednesday to move out of the relegation zone and put Lorient there instead.

Nimes has won three consecutive matches without conceding a goal and is in 17th place while Lorient dropped to 19th after a second straight loss.

Ripart confidently sent the goalkeeper the wrong way in the 88th minute after a Lorient defender handled the ball following a corner.

In an even first half, Nimes midfielder Haris Duljevic missed a good chance and Lorient defender Julien Laporte hit the crossbar with a powerful shot from 25 meters.

Lorient again went close when striker Terem Mefi’s header struck a post early in the second half.

The match was rescheduled from the 21st round of matches following a coronavirus outbreak in the Lorient squad.

Lorient’s five-game unbeaten league run ended last weekend when it lost 4-1 at home to leader Lille.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports News

