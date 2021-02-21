Trending:
Lehigh 76, Loyola (Md.) 72

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 8:38 pm
LEHIGH (4-8)

Li 3-4 3-3 10, Lynch 1-3 0-0 2, Fenton 4-10 8-8 19, Taylor 5-9 5-10 15, M.Wilson 3-10 3-6 9, Parolin 7-11 1-4 15, Sinclair 1-2 0-0 2, Alamudun 0-4 0-0 0, Betlow 1-3 1-2 4, Arion 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 21-33 76.

LOYOLA (MD.) (3-8)

Aldama 8-21 6-8 24, Dike 4-6 1-5 9, Andrews 4-9 2-3 10, Hart 3-8 2-2 8, Johnson 4-5 0-2 8, Jones 4-5 0-1 10, Faure 1-5 1-4 3, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Holcombe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 12-25 72.

Halftime_Lehigh 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 5-19 (Fenton 3-9, Li 1-2, Betlow 1-3, Alamudun 0-1, Taylor 0-1, M.Wilson 0-3), Loyola (Md.) 4-16 (Jones 2-3, Aldama 2-8, Hart 0-1, Holcombe 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Andrews 0-2). Fouled Out_Li, Dike. Rebounds_Lehigh 37 (Parolin 10), Loyola (Md.) 36 (Aldama 18). Assists_Lehigh 11 (M.Wilson 6), Loyola (Md.) 15 (Johnson, Jones, Faure 3). Total Fouls_Lehigh 25, Loyola (Md.) 22.

