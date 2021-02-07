On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Leicester held 0-0 at Wolves in Premier League

By The Associated Press
February 7, 2021 12:01 pm
< a min read
      

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Leicester missed the chance to move level with Manchester United after being held 0-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fábio Silva missed the best chance for Wolves in the 77th minute when he only had Kasper Schmeichel to beat. The Leicester goalkeeper extended his leg to deflect the 18-year-old striker’s shot wide with the sole of his boot.

Leicester substitute Jamie Vardy also missed a great opportunity when he headed wide for the visitors in injury time.

Leicester stayed third, two points behind United and four above fifth-placed West Ham in the race for Champions League qualification.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Wolves remained 14th with just one win from 10 games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|12 Form 1099-MISC 1099-NEC Compliance: How...
2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp