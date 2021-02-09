Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Lewis scores 22 to carry James Madison over Elon 70-61

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 9:00 pm
< a min read
      

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matt Lewis had 22 points as James Madison got past Elon 70-61 on Tuesday night.

Vado Morse had 17 points and six rebounds for James Madison (11-5, 6-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifth straight game. Julien Wooden had nine rebounds and Justin Amadi added seven rebounds.

Simon Wright had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (3-7, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Hunter McIntosh added 13 points and Michael Graham had 9 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. James Madison defeated Elon 78-57 last Wednesday.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 CMMC is Here: Is Your Organization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden tours the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases