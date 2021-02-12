Liberty 73, North Florida 61

NORTH FLORIDA (7-12)
Endicott 2-4 0-1 4, Hendricksen 7-14 4-5 24, Adedoyin 1-4 0-0 2, Placer 4-10 2-2 13, James 3-8 1-1 7, Crews 3-6 0-0 8, Burkhardt 0-2 0-0 0, Aybar 1-4 1-2 3, Legrand 0-0 0-1 0, J.Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Berenbaum 0-0 0-0 0, Hursey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 8-12 61.
LIBERTY (16-5)
Preston 5-9 4-5 14, Rode 4-7 3-4 11, Dobbs 4-4 0-0 9, McGhee 1-6 2-2 5, Cuffee 4-6 0-0 11, C.Parker 1-5 2-2 5, McDowell 4-8 0-0 9, Robinson 2-5 1-1 6, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Abii 0-0 0-0 0, Warfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 12-14 73.
Halftime_Liberty 45-30. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 11-25 (Hendricksen 6-10, Placer 3-7, Crews 2-4, Adedoyin 0-1, James 0-1, Burkhardt 0-2), Liberty 9-23 (Cuffee 3-4, Dobbs 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Jackson 1-3, C.Parker 1-3, McDowell 1-4, McGhee 1-5, Rode 0-2). Rebounds_North Florida 22 (James 6), Liberty 36 (Preston 10). Assists_North Florida 11 (Adedoyin 5), Liberty 19 (Rode 8). Total Fouls_North Florida 15, Liberty 13. A_250 (4,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments