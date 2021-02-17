On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Lions hire Antwaan Randle El to coach wide receivers

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 10:59 am
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell added the former NFL receiver to his staff Wednesday after he was with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons as an offensive assistant.

Randle El was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2002, and the former Indiana quarterback and point guard had a nine-year career in the NFL as a dynamic receiver with the Steelers and Washington.

The Lions hired Campbell last month after naming Brad Holmes as general manager. Campbell’s staff includes offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

