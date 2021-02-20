LIU 87, CCSU 74

CCSU (4-14)

Ayangma 6-12 2-4 14, Wilson 2-7 3-8 7, Baker 8-23 1-2 23, Newkirk 5-11 4-4 14, Reed 3-7 0-1 8, Scantlebury 3-5 0-0 6, Olamuyiwa 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-65 12-21 74.

LIU (8-7)

Flowers 10-18 0-0 20, Penn 5-10 3-4 13, Cotton 6-14 0-1 15, Jackson 7-15 3-3 19, Rivera 3-8 1-2 8, Ballantyne 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 3-4 1-2 8, Wood 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 36-75 8-12 87.

Halftime_LIU 43-36. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 8-30 (Baker 6-15, Reed 2-5, Scantlebury 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Ayangma 0-3, Newkirk 0-4), LIU 7-30 (Cotton 3-9, Jackson 2-9, Davis 1-2, Rivera 1-6, Wood 0-1, Flowers 0-3). Rebounds_CCSU 30 (Wilson 9), LIU 48 (Penn 13). Assists_CCSU 8 (Scantlebury 5), LIU 26 (Flowers, Rivera 7). Total Fouls_CCSU 9, LIU 18.

