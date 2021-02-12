On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Lofton carries Louisiana Tech over UAB 70-58

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 9:50 pm
< a min read
      

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had a season-high 21 points plus 12 rebounds as Louisiana Tech got past UAB 70-58 on Friday night.

Cobe Williams had 15 points for Louisiana Tech (16-6, 9-4 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Tavin Lovan had 11 points and six assists for the Blazers (16-3, 9-2), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Michael Ertel added 10 points.

___

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|17 Automated ISR and Battle Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella