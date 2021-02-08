Lofton, SBU host La Salle

La Salle (8-11, 5-7) vs. Saint Bonaventure (9-2, 7-2)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Jack Clark and La Salle will face Kyle Lofton and Saint Bonaventure. Clark is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Lofton has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: The Explorers are led by Clark and Sherif Kenney. Clark has averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Kenney has accounted for 9.8 points per contest. The Bonnies have been led by juniors Lofton and Jaren Holmes. Lofton has accounted for 15.8 points and five assists while Holmes has averaged 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bonnies have given up just 60 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 72 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lofton has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Saint Bonaventure is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 62 points. The Bonnies are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Saint Bonaventure has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.2 points while giving up 59.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Bonaventure defense has allowed only 62.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bonnies 19th among Division I teams. The La Salle offense has averaged 67.6 points through 19 games (ranked 249th, nationally).

