Long Beach St. 64, Cal Poly 60

CAL POLY (3-14)

Crowe 2-9 0-0 6, Koroma 4-9 5-9 14, Till 3-3 0-0 6, Rogers 2-10 0-0 5, Smith 2-6 1-2 5, Stevenson 2-5 3-4 7, Pierce 3-3 0-0 8, Jaakkola 3-5 0-0 6, Koehler 1-6 1-2 3, Sanders 0-3 0-0 0, Prukop 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 10-17 60.

LONG BEACH ST. (4-7)

Hampton 1-4 5-8 7, Irish 3-5 3-6 9, Carter 6-11 9-11 23, Hunter 3-12 0-0 6, Washington 2-10 7-8 11, Mansel 0-2 2-4 2, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Roberts 0-1 2-2 2, Slater 1-2 0-0 2, Rhoden 1-2 0-1 2, Yan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 28-40 64.

Halftime_Cal Poly 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 6-26 (Pierce 2-2, Crowe 2-8, Koroma 1-1, Rogers 1-4, Sanders 0-2, Smith 0-2, Stevenson 0-3, Koehler 0-4), Long Beach St. 2-17 (Carter 2-3, Rhoden 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Hampton 0-2, Jones 0-2, Washington 0-2, Hunter 0-6). Fouled Out_Rogers. Rebounds_Cal Poly 36 (Koroma 11), Long Beach St. 41 (Carter 10). Assists_Cal Poly 14 (Smith 4), Long Beach St. 8 (Washington 3). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 28, Long Beach St. 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.