Long Island tops St. Francis (N.Y.) 96-84

NEW YORK (AP) — Virshon Cotton tied a career high with 23 points and Long Island got past St. Francis (N.Y.) 96-84 on Monday.

Eral Penn had 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Ty Flowers chipped in 20 points with six assists for Long Island (7-5, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Alex Rivera had 11 points.

Travis Atson scored a career-high 24 points for the Terriers (4-7, 4-6), who have now lost four games in a row. David Muenkat scored a season-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds. Vuk Stevanic had 12 points.

The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Terriers on the season. Long Island defeated St. Francis 102-88 on Jan. 30.

