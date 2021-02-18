Longwood 70, Charleston Southern 62

LONGWOOD (10-14)

Granlund 0-1 1-4 1, Watson 3-5 0-2 6, Wilson 1-5 2-2 4, Munoz 4-12 6-6 17, Wade 1-7 4-4 7, Hill 3-9 2-2 8, Bligen 3-8 1-6 7, Nkereuwem 1-6 6-8 8, Lliteras 4-5 1-2 12. Totals 20-59 23-36 70.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (2-17)

Edwards 4-9 1-1 11, Bowser 1-1 0-0 2, Fleming 3-12 5-7 14, Florence 2-7 3-4 7, Knox 2-10 2-2 6, Price 6-12 0-0 13, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 21-56 11-14 62.

Halftime_Longwood 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 7-26 (Lliteras 3-4, Munoz 3-9, Wade 1-6, Bligen 0-1, Granlund 0-1, Hill 0-2, Wilson 0-2), Charleston Southern 9-26 (Moore 3-4, Fleming 3-7, Edwards 2-7, Price 1-2, Florence 0-3, Knox 0-3). Fouled Out_Wade. Rebounds_Longwood 44 (Nkereuwem 7), Charleston Southern 35 (Fleming 12). Assists_Longwood 10 (Hill 4), Charleston Southern 10 (Knox 5). Total Fouls_Longwood 17, Charleston Southern 22. A_30 (881).

