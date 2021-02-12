On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Longwood 78, Gardner-Webb 71

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 6:57 pm
< a min read
      

GARDNER-WEBB (8-14)

Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Cornwall 11-16 4-5 32, Falko 0-2 2-2 2, Mann 0-3 2-5 2, Sears 3-8 0-0 8, Dufeal 1-1 4-7 6, D.Williams 5-11 3-5 14, Selden 1-6 1-2 3, Terry 0-4 2-2 2, Itodo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-53 18-28 71.

LONGWOOD (8-14)

Granlund 0-5 0-1 0, Watson 2-4 3-4 7, Wilson 0-3 6-6 6, Munoz 3-9 7-8 15, Wade 6-9 2-2 18, Hill 9-16 5-5 25, Bligen 1-4 1-2 3, Nkereuwem 2-4 0-0 4, O’Conner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 24-28 78.

Halftime_Longwood 35-19. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 9-27 (Cornwall 6-9, Sears 2-6, D.Williams 1-6, Selden 0-3, Terry 0-3), Longwood 8-18 (Wade 4-5, Hill 2-4, Munoz 2-5, Bligen 0-1, Granlund 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 31 (Mann 8), Longwood 27 (Wilson 9). Assists_Gardner-Webb 10 (D.Williams 4), Longwood 9 (Hill 4). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 21, Longwood 23.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella