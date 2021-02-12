Longwood 78, Gardner-Webb 71

GARDNER-WEBB (8-14)
Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Cornwall 11-16 4-5 32, Falko 0-2 2-2 2, Mann 0-3 2-5 2, Sears 3-8 0-0 8, Dufeal 1-1 4-7 6, D.Williams 5-11 3-5 14, Selden 1-6 1-2 3, Terry 0-4 2-2 2, Itodo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-53 18-28 71.
LONGWOOD (8-14)
Granlund 0-5 0-1 0, Watson 2-4 3-4 7, Wilson 0-3 6-6 6, Munoz 3-9 7-8 15, Wade 6-9 2-2 18, Hill 9-16 5-5 25, Bligen 1-4 1-2 3, Nkereuwem 2-4 0-0 4, O’Conner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 24-28 78.
Halftime_Longwood 35-19. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 9-27 (Cornwall 6-9, Sears 2-6, D.Williams 1-6, Selden 0-3, Terry 0-3), Longwood 8-18 (Wade 4-5, Hill 2-4, Munoz 2-5, Bligen 0-1, Granlund 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 31 (Mann 8), Longwood 27 (Wilson 9). Assists_Gardner-Webb 10 (D.Williams 4), Longwood 9 (Hill 4). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 21, Longwood 23.
