Longwood 83, Hampton 73

HAMPTON (9-11)
Dickens 3-5 0-0 6, Dean 4-10 5-6 14, Godwin 8-12 0-0 21, Shelton 0-5 0-0 0, Warren 8-18 4-5 24, Bethea 1-4 3-4 5, Seward 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-56 12-15 73.
LONGWOOD (9-14)
Granlund 5-8 1-2 12, Watson 4-5 3-4 11, Wilson 1-2 3-4 6, Munoz 7-13 0-0 21, Wade 2-7 0-0 5, Hill 2-9 0-2 4, Bligen 2-8 1-2 5, Nkereuwem 3-5 5-5 11, Lliteras 3-4 0-0 8, Stefanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 13-19 83.
Halftime_Longwood 43-25. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 11-26 (Godwin 5-7, Warren 4-10, Dean 1-1, Seward 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Shelton 0-4), Longwood 12-24 (Munoz 7-12, Lliteras 2-2, Granlund 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Wade 1-4, Hill 0-2). Rebounds_Hampton 31 (Dean 10), Longwood 31 (Nkereuwem 7). Assists_Hampton 9 (Dean 5), Longwood 17 (Munoz, Hill 5). Total Fouls_Hampton 14, Longwood 14.
