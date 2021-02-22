Louisiana-Monroe 68, UALR 64

UALR (10-13)
Maric 4-12 0-0 8, Monyyong 4-12 1-4 9, Coupet 3-9 2-2 9, Lukic 6-13 6-6 20, White 3-6 1-2 8, Palermo 2-4 2-3 6, Besovic 2-2 0-0 4, Andric 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 12-17 64.
LOUISIANA-MONROE (7-16)
Efretuei 0-0 0-0 0, Gonzales 3-8 2-3 10, Nicholas 6-13 0-0 15, Ozier 2-6 0-0 5, Harrison 4-11 1-2 11, Howell 2-3 0-0 4, Morency 6-11 5-5 18, Phillips 1-4 2-2 5, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 10-12 68.
Halftime_UALR 35-34. 3-Point Goals_UALR 4-18 (Lukic 2-6, White 1-3, Coupet 1-6, Andric 0-1, Maric 0-1, Palermo 0-1), Louisiana-Monroe 10-23 (Nicholas 3-5, Gonzales 2-3, Harrison 2-5, Morency 1-3, Phillips 1-3, Ozier 1-4). Fouled Out_Monyyong. Rebounds_UALR 39 (Monyyong, Coupet 10), Louisiana-Monroe 26 (Gonzales 6). Assists_UALR 11 (Coupet 4), Louisiana-Monroe 16 (Gonzales 7). Total Fouls_UALR 13, Louisiana-Monroe 17. A_1,179 (7,085).
