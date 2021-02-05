Trending:
Louisiana Tech 68, North Texas 63

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:47 pm
LOUISIANA TECH (15-5)

Crawford 12-15 0-2 27, Lofton 7-10 0-4 14, Archibald 2-4 0-0 5, Pemberton 0-4 2-4 2, Williams 4-7 2-2 11, Christon 1-3 1-2 3, Ledoux 1-4 2-2 4, Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Armstead 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 7-16 68.

NORTH TEXAS (9-6)

Bell 7-11 1-1 17, Z.Simmons 3-5 0-0 6, Hamlet 3-8 0-0 7, McBride 2-6 0-0 5, Reese 5-12 0-0 12, Jones 4-7 0-0 10, Murray 1-3 2-2 4, Ousmane 0-0 2-2 2, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 25-54 5-7 63.

Halftime_North Texas 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 5-17 (Crawford 3-3, Archibald 1-2, Williams 1-3, Ledoux 0-1, Armstead 0-2, Christon 0-2, Pemberton 0-4), North Texas 8-25 (Jones 2-3, Bell 2-4, Reese 2-8, Hamlet 1-2, McBride 1-5, Lewis 0-1, Murray 0-2). Fouled Out_Bell. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 29 (Lofton 10), North Texas 28 (Z.Simmons 6). Assists_Louisiana Tech 8 (Williams 4), North Texas 18 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 12, North Texas 18. A_1,535 (10,500).

