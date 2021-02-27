Louisville 80, Duke 73, OT

LOUISVILLE (12-5)
Withers 6-10 3-5 16, Mal.Williams 2-8 0-2 5, Johnson 4-11 1-2 9, Jones 9-18 6-8 25, Williamson 5-7 4-4 14, Davis 1-7 0-1 2, Slazinski 1-1 2-2 5, Traynor 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 30-66 16-24 80.
DUKE (11-9)
Hurt 15-21 5-6 37, Moore 3-6 6-7 13, Mar.Williams 4-8 0-1 8, Goldwire 0-3 1-2 1, Steward 2-13 3-4 8, Roach 1-5 1-2 3, Brakefield 1-2 1-1 3, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 17-23 73.
Halftime_Louisville 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 4-12 (Jones 1-1, Slazinski 1-1, Mal.Williams 1-2, Withers 1-3, Davis 0-2, Johnson 0-3), Duke 4-21 (Hurt 2-6, Moore 1-4, Steward 1-5, Brakefield 0-1, Goldwire 0-1, Roach 0-4). Fouled Out_Withers, Johnson, Hurt. Rebounds_Louisville 39 (Williamson 12), Duke 28 (Moore 8). Assists_Louisville 12 (Jones 4), Duke 17 (Goldwire 6). Total Fouls_Louisville 21, Duke 20.
