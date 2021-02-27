On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Louisville 80, Duke 73, OT

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 8:43 pm
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE (12-5)

Withers 6-10 3-5 16, Mal.Williams 2-8 0-2 5, Johnson 4-11 1-2 9, Jones 9-18 6-8 25, Williamson 5-7 4-4 14, Davis 1-7 0-1 2, Slazinski 1-1 2-2 5, Traynor 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 30-66 16-24 80.

DUKE (11-9)

Hurt 15-21 5-6 37, Moore 3-6 6-7 13, Mar.Williams 4-8 0-1 8, Goldwire 0-3 1-2 1, Steward 2-13 3-4 8, Roach 1-5 1-2 3, Brakefield 1-2 1-1 3, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 17-23 73.

Halftime_Louisville 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 4-12 (Jones 1-1, Slazinski 1-1, Mal.Williams 1-2, Withers 1-3, Davis 0-2, Johnson 0-3), Duke 4-21 (Hurt 2-6, Moore 1-4, Steward 1-5, Brakefield 0-1, Goldwire 0-1, Roach 0-4). Fouled Out_Withers, Johnson, Hurt. Rebounds_Louisville 39 (Williamson 12), Duke 28 (Moore 8). Assists_Louisville 12 (Jones 4), Duke 17 (Goldwire 6). Total Fouls_Louisville 21, Duke 20.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 A Day in the Life of a Developer:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary