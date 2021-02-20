Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Loyola (Md.) 75, Lehigh 47

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 3:33 pm
< a min read
      

LOYOLA (MD.) (3-7)

Aldama 11-18 1-3 27, Dike 1-2 1-2 3, Andrews 3-9 2-2 8, Hart 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 5-6 0-0 10, Jackson 1-4 1-2 3, Jones 2-3 0-0 6, Holcombe 3-8 1-1 7, Faure 1-2 0-1 2, Bradsher 2-4 1-2 5, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Norton 0-0 0-2 0, Redding 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-62 9-17 75.

LEHIGH (3-8)

Li 4-7 3-3 13, Lynch 6-9 3-4 15, Sinclair 0-5 2-3 2, Taylor 2-9 0-0 5, M.Wilson 2-8 2-2 7, Fenton 0-4 0-0 0, Parolin 1-4 1-2 3, Alamudun 1-3 0-0 2, Arion 0-1 0-0 0, Betlow 0-2 0-0 0, Saigal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 11-14 47.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 6-16 (Aldama 4-6, Jones 2-2, Andrews 0-1, Bradsher 0-1, Gray 0-1, Holcombe 0-2, Jackson 0-3), Lehigh 4-17 (Li 2-3, M.Wilson 1-3, Taylor 1-4, Alamudun 0-1, Arion 0-1, Sinclair 0-1, Betlow 0-2, Fenton 0-2). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 41 (Dike 8), Lehigh 30 (Taylor 11). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 16 (Dike 6), Lehigh 10 (M.Wilson 4). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 11, Lehigh 19.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 3 Hour Excel Boot Camp: Pivot Tables,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars