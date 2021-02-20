Loyola (Md.) 75, Lehigh 47

LOYOLA (MD.) (3-7)

Aldama 11-18 1-3 27, Dike 1-2 1-2 3, Andrews 3-9 2-2 8, Hart 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 5-6 0-0 10, Jackson 1-4 1-2 3, Jones 2-3 0-0 6, Holcombe 3-8 1-1 7, Faure 1-2 0-1 2, Bradsher 2-4 1-2 5, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Norton 0-0 0-2 0, Redding 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-62 9-17 75.

LEHIGH (3-8)

Li 4-7 3-3 13, Lynch 6-9 3-4 15, Sinclair 0-5 2-3 2, Taylor 2-9 0-0 5, M.Wilson 2-8 2-2 7, Fenton 0-4 0-0 0, Parolin 1-4 1-2 3, Alamudun 1-3 0-0 2, Arion 0-1 0-0 0, Betlow 0-2 0-0 0, Saigal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 11-14 47.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 6-16 (Aldama 4-6, Jones 2-2, Andrews 0-1, Bradsher 0-1, Gray 0-1, Holcombe 0-2, Jackson 0-3), Lehigh 4-17 (Li 2-3, M.Wilson 1-3, Taylor 1-4, Alamudun 0-1, Arion 0-1, Sinclair 0-1, Betlow 0-2, Fenton 0-2). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 41 (Dike 8), Lehigh 30 (Taylor 11). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 16 (Dike 6), Lehigh 10 (M.Wilson 4). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 11, Lehigh 19.

