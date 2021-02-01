Loyola of Chicago 70, Missouri St. 50

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (15-3)
Uguak 4-4 3-3 12, Krutwig 7-14 5-6 19, Clemons 2-6 2-3 8, Norris 2-4 0-1 6, Williamson 4-5 0-0 11, Hall 3-5 0-0 6, Kennedy 3-3 0-0 6, Welch 1-1 0-0 2, Hebb 0-0 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0, Baughman 0-0 0-0 0, Kaifes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-43 10-13 70.
MISSOURI ST. (9-5)
Mosley 5-12 6-6 16, Prim 2-3 0-0 4, Black 0-5 0-0 0, Sharp 9-12 3-4 21, Hervey 0-3 0-0 0, Ridder 0-3 0-0 0, Patterson 1-5 2-3 4, Tata 2-3 1-3 5, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 12-16 50.
Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 42-26. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 8-13 (Williamson 3-4, Clemons 2-3, Norris 2-3, Uguak 1-1, Hall 0-1, Wojcik 0-1), Missouri St. 0-12 (Hervey 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Ridder 0-2, Black 0-4, Mosley 0-4). Fouled Out_Prim. Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 22 (Krutwig 5), Missouri St. 21 (Mosley 7). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 16 (Krutwig 5), Missouri St. 7 (Mosley, Sharp 2). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 17, Missouri St. 16. A_1,122 (11,000).
