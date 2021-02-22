Trending:
Maluach scores 22 to lead New Mexico past Air Force 73-65

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 11:56 pm
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Makuach Maluach had 22 points as New Mexico defeated Air Force 73-65 on Monday night.

Valdir Manuel had 14 points for New Mexico (6-13, 2-13 Mountain West Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Bayron Matos added 13 points and seven rebounds. Saquan Singleton had 5 points, 13 assists and six rebounds.

A.J. Walker had 26 points for the Falcons (4-17, 2-15), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Chris Joyce added 16 points and eight rebounds. Abe Kinrade had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

