Man United beats Southampton 9-0, ties biggest EPL win

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 5:19 pm
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United beat nine-man Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday to tie the biggest margin of victory in a Premier League match.

It came 15 months after Southampton lost by the same score line at home to Leicester, for the heaviest-ever home defeat.

Southampton had 19-year-old midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz sent off after 82 seconds and was trailing 6-0 when Jan Bednarek also received a red card for a foul in the penalty area in the 86th.

United scored three more late goals and matched its biggest-ever win in the Premier League, having also beaten Ipswich 9-0 in 1995.

United moved level on points with first-place Manchester City, but was behind on goal difference.

