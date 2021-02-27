On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Manjon leads UC Davis over Cal Poly 68-66 in OT

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 8:43 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Ezra Manjon had 20 points as UC Davis narrowly beat Cal Poly 68-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Elijah Pepper had 17 points and six rebounds for UC Davis (8-6, 6-4 Big West Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Damion Squire added 13 points. Kennedy Koehler had nine rebounds.

The Aggies forced a season-high 24 turnovers.

Colby Rogers had 17 points for the Mustangs (3-17, 1-13), whose losing streak reached seven games. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Brantly Stevenson added 15 points. Alimamy Koroma had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs for the season. UC Davis defeated Cal Poly 69-61 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

