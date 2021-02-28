Trending:
Marist 76, Quinnipiac 67

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 6:15 pm
QUINNIPIAC (8-10)

Rigoni 8-18 0-0 23, Pinkney 0-0 2-4 2, Lewis 0-2 4-6 4, Williams 1-7 0-0 3, Chenery 2-9 0-0 5, Kortright 5-14 4-8 17, McGuire 2-7 0-0 6, Balanc 3-7 1-1 7. Totals 21-64 11-19 67.

MARIST (11-8)

Bell 3-12 1-2 9, Jones 3-4 4-5 10, Byrd 1-2 6-6 9, Saint-Furcy 1-3 3-7 5, Wright 5-13 0-0 13, Sullivan 4-6 2-2 10, Makeny 3-3 0-0 8, Herasme 3-6 2-2 9, Cooley 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 24-54 18-24 76.

Halftime_Marist 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 14-41 (Rigoni 7-12, Kortright 3-7, McGuire 2-6, Chenery 1-6, Williams 1-7, Balanc 0-3), Marist 10-29 (Wright 3-8, Makeny 2-2, Bell 2-9, Byrd 1-2, Cooley 1-4, Herasme 1-4). Fouled Out_Chenery, Herasme. Rebounds_Quinnipiac 38 (Kortright 12), Marist 37 (Bell 9). Assists_Quinnipiac 15 (Kortright, McGuire 4), Marist 14 (Byrd 4). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 20, Marist 15.

