Marlins pitching prospect Cabrera sidelined with arm ailment

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 10:08 am
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Edward Cabrera, one of the Miami Marlins’ top prospects, will be sidelined indefinitely with an inflamed nerve in his right biceps.

The team became aware of the injury earlier this winter, manager Don Mattingly said Friday. Cabrera is with the Marlins at their spring training complex but isn’t throwing.

“This is something we have followed,” Mattingly said. “You’re always disappointed when anything sets a guy back a little bit, but he is already showing improvement and still able to do a lot of things. We feel like we’ll see him at some point this year.”

Cabrera, 22, was expected to contend for a spot in the rotation. He went 9-4 with a 2.23 ERA at Class A and Double-A in 2019.

