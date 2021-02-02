Marquette 70, Butler 67

BUTLER (5-10)

Golden 2-4 0-0 4, Nze 4-8 5-10 13, Bolden 4-12 0-0 12, Hodges 5-13 3-6 15, Thompson 1-3 1-4 3, Harris 5-8 2-2 16, Tate 1-6 2-3 4, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, David 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 13-25 67.

MARQUETTE (9-9)

Cain 4-8 0-0 10, Garcia 5-6 3-4 14, John 2-2 1-3 5, Carton 6-7 5-7 18, McEwen 5-10 8-11 18, Torrence 1-4 1-3 3, Akanno 0-0 0-0 0, Ighodaro 1-1 0-1 2, Elliott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-39 18-29 70.

Halftime_Marquette 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Butler 10-23 (Harris 4-5, Bolden 4-10, Hodges 2-3, Golden 0-1, Tate 0-4), Marquette 4-12 (Cain 2-3, Carton 1-1, Garcia 1-2, Elliott 0-1, Torrence 0-2, McEwen 0-3). Fouled Out_Thompson, Garcia, John. Rebounds_Butler 24 (Hodges 12), Marquette 31 (Carton 9). Assists_Butler 14 (Hodges 8), Marquette 12 (Carton, McEwen 3). Total Fouls_Butler 22, Marquette 21.

