Marquette 73, Butler 57

MARQUETTE (9-12)
Garcia 3-6 5-6 12, John 4-6 7-8 15, Carton 3-9 2-2 8, Elliott 5-9 4-5 17, McEwen 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 24-27 73.
BUTLER (7-11)
David 0-2 0-0 0, Golden 7-10 4-4 18, Hodges 1-5 0-0 2, Tate 1-6 1-2 3, Thompson 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 19-56 12-18 57.
Halftime_Marquette 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 5-18 (Elliott 3-6, Garcia 1-2, Carton 0-2, McEwen 0-3), Butler 7-24 (Hodges 0-1, Thompson 0-1, David 0-2, Tate 0-3). Rebounds_Marquette 39 (John, Carton, Elliott 6), Butler 24 (Golden, Tate 4). Assists_Marquette 8 (Carton 2), Butler 9 (Tate, Thompson 3). Total Fouls_Marquette 15, Butler 21.
