On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Marquette 73, Butler 57

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

MARQUETTE (9-12)

Garcia 3-6 5-6 12, John 4-6 7-8 15, Carton 3-9 2-2 8, Elliott 5-9 4-5 17, McEwen 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 24-27 73.

BUTLER (7-11)

David 0-2 0-0 0, Golden 7-10 4-4 18, Hodges 1-5 0-0 2, Tate 1-6 1-2 3, Thompson 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 19-56 12-18 57.

Halftime_Marquette 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 5-18 (Elliott 3-6, Garcia 1-2, Carton 0-2, McEwen 0-3), Butler 7-24 (Hodges 0-1, Thompson 0-1, David 0-2, Tate 0-3). Rebounds_Marquette 39 (John, Carton, Elliott 6), Butler 24 (Golden, Tate 4). Assists_Marquette 8 (Carton 2), Butler 9 (Tate, Thompson 3). Total Fouls_Marquette 15, Butler 21.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 NatCon 2021
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing