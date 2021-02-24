Trending:
Marquette 83, North Carolina 70

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 9:09 pm
MARQUETTE (11-12)

Cain 1-4 0-0 3, Garcia 9-13 5-5 24, John 5-7 1-2 11, Carton 5-13 6-9 17, Elliott 4-9 4-4 15, McEwen 2-4 0-0 5, Perez 2-4 0-0 5, Torrence 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-56 16-20 83.

NORTH CAROLINA (14-8)

Brooks 8-10 2-4 18, Bacot 1-4 1-2 3, Love 0-6 1-2 1, Walton 2-9 2-2 8, Black 1-4 1-1 3, Sharpe 3-6 3-5 9, Davis 4-10 1-2 11, Platek 1-4 2-2 5, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Kessler 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 25-60 15-22 70.

Halftime_Marquette 45-29. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 9-24 (Elliott 3-5, Torrence 1-1, Perez 1-2, McEwen 1-3, Cain 1-4, Garcia 1-4, Carton 1-5), North Carolina 5-18 (Davis 2-4, Walton 2-7, Platek 1-4, Black 0-1, Love 0-2). Rebounds_Marquette 31 (Garcia 11), North Carolina 33 (Sharpe 11). Assists_Marquette 15 (McEwen 6), North Carolina 13 (Love 7). Total Fouls_Marquette 17, North Carolina 20.

