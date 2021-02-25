Marquette (11-12, 6-10) vs. UConn (11-6, 8-6)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette seeks revenge on UConn after dropping the first matchup in Milwaukee. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 5, when the Huskies shot 41.4 percent from the field while limiting Marquette to just 38.6 percent on the way to a 65-54 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: R.J. Cole has averaged 14.8 points and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is also a big contributor, accounting for 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Dawson Garcia, who is averaging 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Cole has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all UConn field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Marquette is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 11-5 when scoring at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UConn is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Huskies are 3-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent. The Huskies have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game and 14.7 per game over their last three games.

