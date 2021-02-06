Trending:
Marshall 87, Old Dominion 67

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 9:03 pm
MARSHALL (10-5)

Anochili-Killen 1-1 3-4 5, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Kinsey 8-11 0-0 17, Taylor 6-11 3-3 18, West 6-10 1-4 18, George 1-2 1-2 4, Beyers 3-6 0-0 8, Early 0-5 0-0 0, Miladinovic 5-10 0-0 10, Dillon 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Sarenac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 8-13 87.

OLD DOMINION (9-5)

Ezikpe 2-5 0-0 5, Reece 4-10 5-6 13, Green 1-10 1-2 3, Hunter 3-10 5-5 12, Long 2-8 5-7 9, Trice 8-12 0-6 16, Pilavios 2-3 0-0 5, Strother 1-6 2-2 4, O’Connell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 18-28 67.

Halftime_Marshall 48-30. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 13-27 (West 5-6, Taylor 3-6, Beyers 2-4, George 1-1, Kinsey 1-1, Williams 1-4, Collins 0-1, Early 0-4), Old Dominion 3-21 (Pilavios 1-2, Ezikpe 1-3, Hunter 1-5, Long 0-1, O’Connell 0-1, Green 0-3, Reece 0-3, Strother 0-3). Fouled Out_Anochili-Killen. Rebounds_Marshall 39 (Miladinovic 8), Old Dominion 39 (Long 9). Assists_Marshall 22 (Taylor 8), Old Dominion 13 (Hunter 6). Total Fouls_Marshall 21, Old Dominion 12. A_250 (8,472).

