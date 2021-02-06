Marshall seeks revenge on ODU

Marshall (9-5, 3-4) vs. Old Dominion (9-4, 5-2)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion goes for the season sweep over Marshall after winning the previous matchup in Norfolk. The teams last met on Feb. 5, when the Monarchs shot 46.1 percent from the field en route to an 82-81 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Marshall has benefited heavily from its seniors. Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 53 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Monarchs have given up only 68.3 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 43.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Monarchs are 6-0 when they score at least 71 points and 3-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Thundering Herd are 5-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 4-5 when falling short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Old Dominion has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 79.4 points per game. The Thundering Herd have averaged 83 points per game over their last three games.

