Martin scores 18 to lift Monmouth over Manhattan 70-65

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 12:05 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Melik Martin had 18 points and nine rebounds as Monmouth narrowly beat Manhattan 70-65 on Friday night.

Deion Hammond had 16 points for Monmouth (9-5, 9-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Papas added 14 points. Nikkei Rutty had seven rebounds.

Warren Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaspers (5-7, 4-7). Ant Nelson added 14 points. Marques Watson had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

