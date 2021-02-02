Trending:
Maryland 61, No. 24 Purdue 60

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 8:42 pm
PURDUE (12-7)

Gillis 1-4 1-2 3, Williams 9-12 5-6 23, Hunter 1-4 2-2 4, Ivey 5-13 4-5 14, Newman 1-7 0-0 3, Thompson 2-2 0-0 6, Wheeler 0-4 0-0 0, Morton 1-1 0-0 3, Edey 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-50 12-15 60.

MARYLAND (10-8)

Scott 3-6 0-0 7, Smith 0-0 2-4 2, Ayala 4-8 5-6 16, Morsell 4-8 2-4 11, Wiggins 7-16 1-1 18, Hart 2-5 0-0 4, Hamilton 1-2 0-0 3, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Mona 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 10-15 61.

Halftime_Purdue 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 4-17 (Thompson 2-2, Morton 1-1, Newman 1-4, Gillis 0-2, Hunter 0-2, Ivey 0-3, Wheeler 0-3), Maryland 9-25 (Ayala 3-6, Wiggins 3-8, Hamilton 1-1, Morsell 1-2, Scott 1-4, Mona 0-1, Hart 0-3). Rebounds_Purdue 32 (Williams 11), Maryland 20 (Wiggins 11). Assists_Purdue 9 (Ivey 3), Maryland 13 (Ayala 5). Total Fouls_Purdue 15, Maryland 15.

