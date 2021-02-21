Trending:
Maryland 68, Rutgers 59

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 5:17 pm
MARYLAND (13-10)

Scott 3-7 4-6 11, Ayala 5-12 1-2 14, Hart 2-3 7-9 12, Morsell 5-8 2-5 12, Wiggins 5-10 2-2 13, Hamilton 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Mona 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 22-47 18-28 68.

RUTGERS (12-9)

Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Baker 5-10 0-0 12, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0, Mulcahy 3-5 0-1 7, Harper 1-6 4-4 6, Young 6-13 5-6 19, Mathis 3-11 3-3 9, Omoruyi 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 12-14 59.

Halftime_Maryland 28-20. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 6-20 (Ayala 3-8, Hart 1-2, Scott 1-3, Wiggins 1-3, Morsell 0-1, Hamilton 0-3), Rutgers 5-22 (Baker 2-4, Young 2-5, Mulcahy 1-3, McConnell 0-2, Harper 0-4, Mathis 0-4). Fouled Out_Mulcahy. Rebounds_Maryland 30 (Wiggins 10), Rutgers 30 (Johnson, Baker 8). Assists_Maryland 12 (Hart 4), Rutgers 10 (McConnell 3). Total Fouls_Maryland 14, Rutgers 22.

