Maryland 79, Nebraska 71

NEBRASKA (5-13)
Mayen 4-8 3-3 13, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 8-12 5-5 25, Banton 4-10 0-1 11, McGowens 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 10-12 71.
MARYLAND (13-10)
Scott 2-6 1-2 6, Ayala 8-15 4-4 24, Hart 2-6 0-1 5, Morsell 3-8 0-0 6, Wiggins 9-18 0-0 22. Totals 29-61 8-12 79.
Halftime_Maryland 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 13-28 (Allen 4-6, Banton 3-6, Mayen 2-3, McGowens 0-2), Maryland 13-33 (Ayala 4-9, Wiggins 4-9, Hart 1-3, Scott 1-4, Morsell 0-3). Rebounds_Nebraska 30 (Banton 7), Maryland 31 (Scott, Ayala 8). Assists_Nebraska 14 (Banton, McGowens 4), Maryland 18 (Scott 8). Total Fouls_Nebraska 16, Maryland 9.
