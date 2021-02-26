Maryland looks to extend streak vs Michigan State

Michigan State (13-9, 7-9) vs. Maryland (14-10, 8-9)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland looks for its fifth straight conference win against Michigan State. Maryland’s last Big Ten loss came against the Ohio State Buckeyes 73-65 on Feb. 8. Michigan State is coming off a big 71-67 win on Thursday over No. 4 Ohio State.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Aaron Henry is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.2 points and six rebounds per game. The Terrapins have been led by Aaron Wiggins, who is averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Henry has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. Henry has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Maryland is 5-0 when at least five of its players score in double-figures and 9-10 when the team falls shy of that mark. Michigan State is 5-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 8-9 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Maryland has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.7 points while giving up 60.

STINGY DEFENSE: Maryland has held opposing teams to 65.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big Ten teams. The Terrapins have allowed only 59.8 points per game over their four-game winning streak.

