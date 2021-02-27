Mass.-Lowell 64, Stony Brook 62

STONY BROOK (9-14)
Gueye 3-9 2-2 8, Sayles 0-0 1-4 1, Greene 5-8 1-3 12, McKenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 7-14 2-2 22, Policelli 4-11 6-6 15, Pierre Philippe 0-2 2-2 2, Stephenson-Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Elliott-Sewell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-49 14-19 62.
MASS.-LOWELL (9-11)
Al.Blunt 1-4 3-4 6, Boudie 3-5 1-4 7, Withers 5-12 0-0 11, Daley 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 8-17 7-11 23, Thomas 6-11 0-0 15, An.Blunt 1-3 0-1 2, Jordan-Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 11-20 64.
Halftime_Stony Brook 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 8-22 (Rodriguez 6-7, Greene 1-3, Policelli 1-5, McKenzie 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Pierre Philippe 0-2, Stephenson-Moore 0-2), Mass.-Lowell 5-17 (Thomas 3-7, Al.Blunt 1-2, Withers 1-4, Daley 0-2, Noel 0-2). Rebounds_Stony Brook 32 (Gueye 13), Mass.-Lowell 22 (Al.Blunt, Boudie 4). Assists_Stony Brook 5 (McKenzie 2), Mass.-Lowell 9 (Daley, Noel 3). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 21, Mass.-Lowell 22.
