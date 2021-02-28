On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 64

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 3:18 pm
< a min read
      

MASS.-LOWELL (10-11)

Al.Blunt 1-4 2-2 4, Boudie 3-6 1-1 7, Withers 5-7 0-0 11, Daley 3-7 2-2 9, Noel 10-16 6-11 28, Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Jordan-Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, An.Blunt 2-2 1-2 5, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 3, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 12-18 72.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (10-9)

Guadarrama 6-13 2-2 16, Martinez 6-15 0-0 14, Johnson 5-11 4-9 14, Murphy 0-8 0-0 0, Tchoukuiengo 2-6 2-2 6, McClurg 0-3 8-11 8, Mattos 1-3 1-1 3, Lester 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-60 17-25 64.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 6-13 (Noel 2-4, Withers 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Daley 1-3, Thomas 1-3), New Hampshire 5-20 (Guadarrama 2-6, Martinez 2-7, Lester 1-1, McClurg 0-2, Murphy 0-2, Tchoukuiengo 0-2). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 36 (Withers, Noel 7), New Hampshire 28 (Martinez 8). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 10 (Daley 3), New Hampshire 10 (Tchoukuiengo 6). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 22, New Hampshire 18.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary