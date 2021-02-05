Trending:
Mass.-Lowell 74, New Hampshire 69

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 5:30 pm
MASS.-LOWELL (7-8)

Al.Blunt 2-5 2-2 6, Boudie 3-3 0-0 6, Withers 6-11 3-4 19, Daley 7-14 3-3 18, Thomas 3-5 1-1 8, Jordan-Thomas 3-5 3-5 9, Brooks 1-2 1-2 3, An.Blunt 1-2 0-0 2, Hammond 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 3, Noel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 13-17 74.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (8-8)

Guadarrama 5-9 1-2 12, Martinez 7-13 0-1 19, Johnson 5-11 2-4 13, Murphy 5-8 5-10 16, Tchoukuiengo 2-6 1-1 5, Maultsby 1-4 0-0 2, Mattos 1-2 0-0 2, Lester 0-1 0-0 0, McClurg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 9-18 69.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 7-12 (Withers 4-6, Mitchell 1-1, Daley 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Al.Blunt 0-1), New Hampshire 8-20 (Martinez 5-8, Johnson 1-2, Guadarrama 1-3, Murphy 1-3, Lester 0-1, Mattos 0-1, Tchoukuiengo 0-2). Fouled Out_Tchoukuiengo. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 29 (Thomas 6), New Hampshire 19 (Guadarrama 7). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 12 (Daley 3), New Hampshire 15 (Tchoukuiengo 8). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 17, New Hampshire 21.

