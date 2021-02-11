On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
MATCHDAY: Leipzig needs win to stay close to leader Bayern

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 7:01 pm
1 min read
      

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

Leipzig has been battling against the elements to host Augsburg in the Bundesliga after snow blanketed much of Germany. Temperatures for the evening game could dip as low as -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit). Leipzig needs a win to stay in touch with Bayern Munich, which leads by seven points, and to exploit any extra strain Bayern might experience after spending this week in Qatar at the Club World Cup. Augsburg is 13th and has lost five of its last six league games.

SPAIN

Celta Vigo tries to end a seven-game winless streak in all competitions when it hosts relegation-threatened Elche in the Spanish league. Celta needed a late goal to salvage a draw at league leader Atlético Madrid in the previous round. It has drawn three straight in the league, with its last win coming against last-place Huesca in December. Among the setbacks for the team coached by recently signed manager Eduardo Coudet was a 5-2 loss to third-division club Ibiza in the second round of the Copa del Rey. Elche, sitting second-to-last in the league standings, hasn’t won in 15 consecutive league matches, dating back to October.

ITALY

Coach Filippo Inzaghi faces his former club when his Benevento side visits Bologna in Serie A. Inzaghi was fired from Bologna in 2019 after winning just two of his 21 league matches in charge and losing 11. Bologna and Benevento are level on 23 points, eight points above the relegation zone. Bologna was boosted by a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Parma last week. Benevento has picked up just two points from its past five matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

