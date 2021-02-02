Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Mballa lifts Buffalo past Ball State 78-58

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 8:28 pm
< a min read
      

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Ronaldo Segu added 20 points as Buffalo routed Ball State 78-58 on Tuesday night.

Jeenathan Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds for Buffalo (7-6, 5-4 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett added 11 points. Jayvon Graves, the Bulls’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, scored seven points.

Ishmael El-Amin tied a season high with 22 points for the Cardinals (6-9, 4-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Jarron Coleman added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Brachen Hazen also had 11 points.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Buffalo defeated Ball State 86-69 on Jan. 9.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover