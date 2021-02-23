Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Mballa scores 21 to lift Buffalo over Northern Illinois

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 8:08 pm
< a min read
      

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Buffalo romped past Northern Illinois 102-74 on Tuesday.

Jeenathan Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for Buffalo (10-7, 8-5 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett added 16 points and Jayvon Graves had 13 points and seven rebounds.

It was the first time this season Buffalo scored at least 100 points.

Tyler Cochran scored a career-high 26 points and had six rebounds for the Huskies (2-14, 1-10), whose losing streak reached five games. Trendon Hankerson added 13 points and Kaleb Thornton had 10 points and seven assists.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species