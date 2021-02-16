On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mbappé’s hat trick gives PSG 4-1 win over Barcelona in CL

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 4:58 pm
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to rout Barcelona 4-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi put Barcelona in front by converting a first-half penalty but Mbappé led PSG’s comeback in the absence of the injured Neymar. In the teams’ first meeting since Barcelona’s memorable 6-1 victory to reverse a 4-0 loss at the same stage nearly four years ago, PSG again built a big first-leg advantage.

Mbappé scored five minutes after Messi’s opener and added two second-half goals for his hat trick.

Moise Kean also scored in the second half for PSG, last season’s finalist which looked far more dangerous than the hosts throughout the match at the empty Camp Nou Stadium.

The second leg will be on March 10 in Paris.

