McGuirl does it all to end K-State skid by beating TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike McGuirl scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and distributed five assists and Kansas State ended it’s 13-game losing streak by beating TCU 62-54 on Saturday.

Following Mike Miles’ three-point play giving TCU a 51-46 lead with 5:01 left to play, the Wildcats (6-18, 2-13 Big 12 Conference) scored 10 straight and never looked back.

Nijel Pack scored 12 points for and Davion Bradford 10 for Kansas State.

RJ Nembhard led TCU (11-9, 4-7) with 14 points and Miles scored 13.

The game marked the the first time in February that K-State faced an unranked opponent, snapping a streak of five straight against a Top-25 team.

It was the longest such streak in school history and one of 10 ranked matchups the team has faced this season. Since that first game against the Horned Frogs on Jan. 2, the Wildcats have faced 11 consecutive conference opponents that we were either ranked at the time (nine) or are currently ranked in the Top 25.

Kansas State’s meat grinder schedule continues next week, as the Wildcats will finish the regular season with matchups at home against No. 9 Oklahoma and on the road at No. 13 West Virginia.

TCU hosts the Mountaineers on Tuesday.

