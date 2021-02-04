On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Meadows, Magnuson carry E. Washington past Idaho 89-75

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:48 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Michael Meadows had 17 points to lead five Eastern Washington players in double figures as the Eagles topped Idaho 89-75 on Thursday night. Ellis Magnuson added 15 points for the Eagles. Jacob Groves chipped in 12, Tanner Groves scored 12 and Steele Venters had 10. Groves also had three blocks.

Gabe Quinnett had 18 points for the Vandals (0-14, 0-11 Big Sky Conference), who have now lost 14 consecutive games to start the season. Scott Blakney added 13 points. Babacar Thiombane had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon