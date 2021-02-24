Trending:
Memphis 61, Tulane 46

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:33 pm
TULANE (9-10)

Cross 1-3 0-1 2, Forbes 4-14 2-2 12, James 0-3 3-7 3, Walker 7-16 4-6 18, Watson 2-12 2-4 6, Days 0-2 2-2 2, Pope 1-4 1-1 3, McGee 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0, Jankovic 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-58 14-23 46.

MEMPHIS (13-6)

Williams 3-12 0-0 6, Cisse 2-5 2-4 6, Ellis 3-9 4-4 13, Nolley 1-4 4-5 6, Quinones 2-3 0-0 5, Lomax 2-6 2-4 6, Baugh 1-2 0-1 2, Jeffries 3-7 0-3 6, Dandridge 2-3 2-4 6, Hardaway 2-2 0-0 5, Glennon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 14-25 61.

Halftime_Memphis 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 2-19 (Forbes 2-5, Cross 0-1, Days 0-1, James 0-1, McGee 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Walker 0-3, Watson 0-5), Memphis 5-17 (Ellis 3-7, Hardaway 1-1, Quinones 1-2, Baugh 0-1, Glennon 0-1, Lomax 0-1, Williams 0-1, Nolley 0-3). Fouled Out_Jeffries. Rebounds_Tulane 25 (Forbes 10), Memphis 46 (Williams 11). Assists_Tulane 3 (Walker 3), Memphis 15 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Tulane 20, Memphis 20. A_2,253 (18,119).

