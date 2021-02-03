Trending:
Memphis beats Central Florida 75-61

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 10:40 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Landers Nolley II had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 75-61 win over Central Florida on Wednesday night.

D.J. Jeffries had 11 points for Memphis (11-6, 7-3 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Alex Lomax added six assists.

Darius Perry had 18 points for the Knights (4-9, 2-8). C.J. Walker added 15 points and seven rebounds. Darin Green Jr. had 13 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. Memphis defeated Central Florida 96-69 last Monday.

