Memphis looks to extend streak vs Cincy

Memphis (13-6, 9-3) vs. Cincinnati (8-8, 6-5)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks for its fifth straight conference win against Cincinnati. Memphis’ last AAC loss came against the SMU Mustangs 67-65 on Jan. 28. Cincinnati is coming off a 70-69 road win over Tulsa in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Cincinnati’s Keith Williams has averaged 14.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while David DeJulius has put up 10 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. For the Tigers, Landers Nolley II has averaged 13.4 points while D.J. Jeffries has put up 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Tigers have allowed only 60.3 points per game to American Athletic Conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 64.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.LEAPING FOR LANDERS: Nolley has connected on 39 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 83.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 8-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Cincinnati has 37 assists on 66 field goals (56.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Memphis has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis defense has allowed only 62 points per game to opponents, which is the 15th-best mark in the country. The Cincinnati offense has averaged just 67.9 points through 16 games (ranked 240th among Division I teams).

