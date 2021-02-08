On Air: Meet the Press
MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 3:21 pm
< a min read
      

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (28) 18-0 796 1
2. Baylor (4) 17-0 772 2
3. Michigan 13-1 722 4
4. Villanova 12-2 669 3
5. Ohio State 15-4 647 9
6. Illinois 13-5 562 13
7. Houston 16-2 556 5
8. Texas Tech 14-5 533 11
9. Virginia 13-3 491 15
10. Missouri 13-3 465 17
11. Alabama 15-5 453 7
12. Oklahoma 12-5 402 14
13. Texas 11-5 396 6
14. West Virginia 13-5 389 18
15. Tennessee 13-4 378 10
16. Iowa 13-6 314 8
17. Virginia Tech 14-4 304 16
(tie) Creighton 14-5 304 12
19. Florida State 10-3 300 19
20. Southern California 15-3 187 28
21. Wisconsin 14-6 171 20
22. Oklahoma St. 12-5 100 24
23. Loyola-Chicago 17-3 92 29
24. UCLA 13-4 75 21
25. Purdue 13-7 45 27

Dropped out: No. 22 Kansas (12-7); No. 23 Florida (10-5); No. 25 Drake (18-1).

Others receiving votes: Florida (10-5) 43; Louisville (11-4) 38; Rutgers (11-6) 30; Kansas (12-7) 30; Drake (18-1) 23; San Diego State. (13-4) 18; Colorado (14-5) 15; Oregon (10-4) 14; Belmont (20-1) 13; Minnesota (11-7) 12; Xavier (11-2) 10; Alabama-Birmingham (16-2) 6; Utah State (14-5) 5; Clemson (12-5) 5; LSU (11-6) 4; Winthrop (16-1) 3; Seton Hall (11-8) 3; Arkansas (14-5) 3; Toledo (16-5) 1; Saint Louis (8-3) 1.

