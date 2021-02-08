FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|1. Gonzaga (28)
|18-0
|796
|1
|2. Baylor (4)
|17-0
|772
|2
|3. Michigan
|13-1
|722
|4
|4. Villanova
|12-2
|669
|3
|5. Ohio State
|15-4
|647
|9
|6. Illinois
|13-5
|562
|13
|7. Houston
|16-2
|556
|5
|8. Texas Tech
|14-5
|533
|11
|9. Virginia
|13-3
|491
|15
|10. Missouri
|13-3
|465
|17
|11. Alabama
|15-5
|453
|7
|12. Oklahoma
|12-5
|402
|14
|13. Texas
|11-5
|396
|6
|14. West Virginia
|13-5
|389
|18
|15. Tennessee
|13-4
|378
|10
|16. Iowa
|13-6
|314
|8
|17. Virginia Tech
|14-4
|304
|16
|(tie) Creighton
|14-5
|304
|12
|19. Florida State
|10-3
|300
|19
|20. Southern California
|15-3
|187
|28
|21. Wisconsin
|14-6
|171
|20
|22. Oklahoma St.
|12-5
|100
|24
|23. Loyola-Chicago
|17-3
|92
|29
|24. UCLA
|13-4
|75
|21
|25. Purdue
|13-7
|45
|27
Dropped out: No. 22 Kansas (12-7); No. 23 Florida (10-5); No. 25 Drake (18-1).
Others receiving votes: Florida (10-5) 43; Louisville (11-4) 38; Rutgers (11-6) 30; Kansas (12-7) 30; Drake (18-1) 23; San Diego State. (13-4) 18; Colorado (14-5) 15; Oregon (10-4) 14; Belmont (20-1) 13; Minnesota (11-7) 12; Xavier (11-2) 10; Alabama-Birmingham (16-2) 6; Utah State (14-5) 5; Clemson (12-5) 5; LSU (11-6) 4; Winthrop (16-1) 3; Seton Hall (11-8) 3; Arkansas (14-5) 3; Toledo (16-5) 1; Saint Louis (8-3) 1.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments